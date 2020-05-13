State has to wake up, legislate enactments to curtail social media wars: Kerala HC

Kerala High Court has emphasised that it was high time for the State to wake up to introduce a law to curb the rise of social media wars and the rise of intolerance and objectionable content on online platforms. A Bench of Justice PV Kunhikrishnan made the observation while allowing a bail plea of Namo TV news anchor Sreeja Prasad in connection with a case registered over allegedly showing objectionable content during an online segment last month.

"The State has to wake up and legislate appropriate enactments to curtail the social media war. It is the duty of the State to maintain public order. Moreover, as per the existing penal law itself, such culprits can be booked for which State police should be vigilant," the court said in its order issued on Monday. The court also forwarded a copy of the order to the Director General of Police and the Chief Secretary of the Government of Kerala for taking appropriate action in accordance with the law.

"The verbal fights on social media are increasing. There is no end to it. This is a situation where the rule of law will fail. The parallel societies who are not concerned about the rule of law will emerge. This is a grave situation," the court observed. The Court noted that in an earlier ruling, the High Court had made a critical note that instances of intolerance and disrespect for the views of others has exponentially increased due to the exclusive and addictive use of social media in our current times. (ANI)