Delhi court judge comes in contact with COVID-19 patient, 2 judges self quarantine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:08 IST
Two Delhi court judges have gone into self quarantine at home for 14 days after one of them came in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient, a circular issued by Saket District Court has said. According to the circular issued by District Judge Neena Bansal Krishna, the Metropolitan Magistrate posted at Tis Hazari District Court, came in contact with a coronavirus or Covid-19 positive patient on May 6, who was produced before him for recording his statement.

It said that his wife, who is the Metropolitan Magistrate at Saket District Court, informed that in view of the government guidelines on preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, she has isolated herself for 14 days at her home. The circular was forwarded to the Registrar General of the Delhi High Court for necessary action.

A day after this letter was issued, District Judge Girish Kathpalia issued directions to the judicial officers, administrative officers and staff officials posted at Tis Hazari Courts complex, in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Unless deputed on emergency duty during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, no judicial officer, administrative officer and staff official shall personally visit the courts complex. Even those who are deputed on emergency duty during the ongoing lockdown period shall work online from home, unless absolutely impossible to do so, in which case they can come personally and work from the courts complex," the circular said.

It further directed that those who are suffering with any co-morbidity complications like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac ailments and cancer, shall immediately inform the District Judge or the respective Branch In-charges in writing, so that they be not deputed on emergency duty that requires their personal presence in the courts complex. "Those judicial officers, administrative officers and staff officials whose personal presence is indispensable shall ensure strict adherence to the norms of social distancing, wear mask, gloves and head gear constantly in the court complex and ensure hand hygiene by repeated soap wash or use of sanitisers.

"Those judicial officers, administrative officers and staff officials who are suffering with any symptom of COOVID-19, like ever, cough or breathing difficulty etc or any other medical complication shall immediately inform the District Judge or the respective Branch Incharges in writing, so that they be not deputed on emergency duty that requires their personal presence in the courts complex," the circular said. Another court staff posted at Saket District Courts complex has tested positive for COVID-19 on May 9, a circular issued by the court had said on Sunday.

The junior judicial assistant had last visited the office on May 4 due to some official work and came in contact with a stenographer of the court, the circular said. Therefore the stenographer has been directed to remain in self quarantine for 14 days, from May 4 to May 17 and take necessary precautions, it said.

