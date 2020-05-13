Himachal Pradesh reports 66 COVID-19 positive cases so far

Till now, total 66 persons have tested positive for COVID19 in the state, said Himachal Pradesh Health Department. The total 66 cases include, 25 active cases, four migrated, 35 recovered and two deaths.

The cumulative number of people under surveillance stands at 24,776 while 7551 persons have completed observation period of surveillance. Meanwhile, India's tally of positive coronavirus cases rises to 74,281 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)