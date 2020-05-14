Chidambaram raises doubts over utilisation of Rs 1,000 cr allocated by PM-CARES for migrant workers

Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday said that the Rs 1,000 crore allocated by PM-CARES Fund to aid migrant workers, affected by the countrywide lockdown, will not reach them. "PM-CARES has allocated Rs 1000 crore for migrant workers. Please don't make the common mistake. The money will not be given to the migrant workers but to the State governments to meet the expenses of travel, accommodation, medicine and food for the migrant workers. But nothing will go to the hands of the migrant workers," tweeted Chidambaram.

He also raised questions as to how will a migrant survive if he does not have any sources of income. "Let's take a migrant worker who has crossed all hurdles and returned to his village. There are no jobs in the village. He has no work and no income. How will he survive and support his family?" he asked.

The PM-CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations) Fund Trust on Wednesday allocated Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against COVID-19 of which Rs 2,000 crore will be used for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1,000 crore to aid migrant labourers and Rs 100 crore for coronavirus vaccine development. (ANI)