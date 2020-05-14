Infrastructure development work resumes in Gujarat amid lockdown

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Thursday said that the state government has started over 300 infrastructure projects after the central government announced lockdown relaxations.

"After the central government announced relaxations, the PWD of the state government started its projects across the state. Over 300 projects, worth Rs 9,000-10,000 crore, for the construction of roads and buildings have started," he said while interacting with reporters in Ahmedabad.

"The main road from Gandhinagar to Ahmedabad is being turned into a six-lane highway," the Gujarat Deputy CM added. (ANI)