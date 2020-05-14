Chandigarh reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, total count mounts to 191
With two new COVID-19 cases being reported in Chandigarh, the total number of cases in the Union Territory has increased to 191.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:57 IST
With two new COVID-19 cases being reported in Chandigarh, the total number of cases in the Union Territory has increased to 191. "With 2 new positive cases of COVID-19, the total number of cases in Chandigarh has spiked to 191, including three fatalities," according to an official statement issued by the Union Territory Health Department.
Of the 191 total COVID-19 cases, 151 are active cases. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 78,003, including 26,235 recovered/migrated patients and 2,549 deaths. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chandigarh
- Union Territory
- COVID
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Chandigarh startups Pumpkart, Figgital launch hyper-local e-commerce initiative
Chandigarh UT reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, total count rises to 68
PGIMER Chandigarh starts clinical trial of 'Sepsivac' as drug for COVID-19 treatment
12 more test positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh; number rises to 68
Chandigarh's COVID-19 count reaches 88