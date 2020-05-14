Chandigarh reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, total count mounts to 191

With two new COVID-19 cases being reported in Chandigarh, the total number of cases in the Union Territory has increased to 191. "With 2 new positive cases of COVID-19, the total number of cases in Chandigarh has spiked to 191, including three fatalities," according to an official statement issued by the Union Territory Health Department.

Of the 191 total COVID-19 cases, 151 are active cases. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 78,003, including 26,235 recovered/migrated patients and 2,549 deaths. (ANI)