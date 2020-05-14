Left Menu
HC asks if vehicles carrying essentials be allowed in Matheran

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:10 IST
The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed a committee, set up by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF), to take a decision on whether vehicles carrying essential goods and food supplies can be permitted to Matheran hill station, an eco-sensitive zone. Justice S J Kathawalla was hearing a plea filed by former state MLA Suresh Narayan Lad, seeking relaxation on vehicular restrictions in Matheran town in Raigad district of Maharashtra, so that essential goods can be provided to the residents of the hill station amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

As per the plea, since Matheran was declared as an eco-sensitive zone by the MoEF in 2003, no vehicles are allowed beyond the Dasturi Point, except for ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and solid waste management vehicles. The plea sought directions to the MoEF and the Raigad district collector to relax the norms to enable small tempos and trucks to enter the town with essential commodities.

The court was informed on Thursday that an Interim Monitoring Committee under the chairmanship of Shivaji Daund, Divisional Commissioner, Kokan Division has been formed to study the situation. The court then directed the committee to hold a meeting on May 15 and take an appropriate decision on whether vehicles can be permitted to carry essential goods to Matheran and posted the matter for further hearing on May 16.

The court noted that in the interest of the hill station, vehicular movement was prohibited. "However, the present pandemic that has gripped the country for the past months, has thrown up its own set of peculiar problems and difficulties. The residents of Matheran and its neighbouring villages are unable to procure items of daily necessity and sustenance, or have to pay extra for the same in these difficult times, when they are as it is suffering from severe financial constraints," the court said.

The court noted that a balance has to be created between protecting the eco-sensitive zone of Matheran and an individual's right to procure with ease, basic essentials and food supplies. The plea stated that nearly 4,500 residents of Matheran and around 25,000 from neighbouring villages, including tribals and cattle farmers, are dependent on the town for their livelihood and daily supply for essential items.

As per the petition, even during the normal conditions, vehicular traffic in Matheran was restricted and goods were transported into the town through hand-pulled horse carts. However, since the lockdown was imposed, many of the handcart-pullers and horses that used to carry luggage are not available.

Residents are buying essential items with inflated prices and they are being forced to pay Rs 250 extra per gas cylinder and Rs 10 to 15 per kg more for vegetables and fruits among other things, the petition said..

