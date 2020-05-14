AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's police remand extended by 4 days

A Delhi court has extended the police remand of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and other accused by four more days, all arrested in connection with the alleged suicide case of a doctor. Accused MLA Jarwal and Kapil Nagar -- the other accused -- were produced before duty Metropolitan Magistrate (MM) Harshita Vatsayan today.

During the proceedings, advocate Ravi Drall appearing for Jarwal granted 20 minutes for a legal meeting in person upon the filing of meeting application by him. Drall argued that there is no need to extend further police custody, as the recovery of the phone has already been made from the house of both the accused. They have joined the investigation.

Earlier on May 10, Jarwal and other accused were sent to four days police remand. They were arrested on May 9. A Delhi court had recently issued a non-bailable against the accused persons in the abetment to suicide case. of Dr Rajinder Singh, 52, who committed suicide by hanging himself on April 18.

The deceased doctor's son, in his complaint to the police, had alleged that his father also supplied water tanker to the DJB. He claimed that his father was in the business of supplying water tankers since 2007 and was upset because of monetary loss. The family of the deceased had claimed the accused demanded money and failing which his payment was stopped. The AAP MLA from Deoli, however, has denied the charges. (ANI)