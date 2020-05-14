Movement of persons involved in essential services to be allowed: Haryana to Delhi HC

The Haryana government Thursday gave an undertaking in the Delhi High Court that movement of people engaged in essential services, including government and private doctors, nurses, officials of police and courts, will be allowed between Delhi and Haryana on production of e-passes during the COVID-19 lockdown. The Haryana government also assured the high court that movement of trucks carrying essential and non-essential goods between Delhi and Haryana as well as transiting through the neighbouring state shall be allowed.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, noted that in view of the undertaking given by the counsel for the Haryana government, the petitioner does not wish to press the Public Interest litigation (PIL) and disposed of the petition. The court was hearing a plea which said that a number of Delhi residents have to travel to Sonipat for essential work and similar is the situation for Sonipat residents and they are being stopped by the Haryana authorities at the borders during the lockdown.

Later, the scope of petition was extended to restrictions being imposed in other districts of Haryana..