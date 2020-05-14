J-K to have anti-narcotics task force
As part of efforts to fight drug menace in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday accorded sanction to setting up of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) under the overall superintendence and control of Inspector General of Police (Crime).ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:35 IST
As part of efforts to fight drug menace in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Administration on Thursday accorded sanction to setting up of Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) under the overall superintendence and control of Inspector General of Police (Crime).
100 Police personnel including officers have also been sanctioned for the force.
"Govt of Jammu and Kashmir has accorded sanction to setting up of Anti Narcotics Task Force under the overall superintendence and control of Inspector General of Police, Crime J-K. Hundred police personnel including Officers have been sanctioned for the force," a J-K Police official said. (ANI)
ALSO READ
16 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir, state tally reaches 581: Officials.
Youth killed, another injured in shelling by Pakistan Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district: Officials.
35 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jammu and Kashmir; total stands at 701: Officials.
3 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
25 new COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, total rises to 726: Officials.