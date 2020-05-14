Delhi LG reviews health preparedness, relief measures to contain COVID-19

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Thursday chaired a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the health preparedness and relief measures to contain COVID-19. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain were also present in the meeting.

The LG advised the health department to intensify surveillance for Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI)/Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) in Delhi, according to an official statement. He also instructed the health department to ensure continued focus on surveillance micro plan, proper delineation, efficient perimeter control, active case search and contact tracing.

The LG advised the department to prepare a comprehensive futuristic plan for setting up of more COVID hospitals, healthcare centres and test centres to cure and contain the spread of COVID-19. During the meeting, the LG stated that "frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, paramedical staffs, policemen, sanitation workers, administrative officers and teachers are tirelessly working 24x7 to contain the coronavirus to keep us safe and it is because of them, we are able to put up a brave fight to contain the COVID-19 pandemic."

"It should be our endeavour that there should be no compromise on the safety and security of frontline health workers," Baijal said. Meanwhile, the Principal Secretary (Health) presented COVID-19 statistics of Delhi, where it was informed that there are 8,470 cases in the national capital till May 14, out of which 3,045 have recovered and total active cases are 5,310. Also, the total cumulative tests done to date are 1,19,736.

It was informed that Delhi's doubling rate is more than 12 days, recovery rate 32.88 per cent, fatality rate 1.13 per cent, tests conducted per million is 4,968 and positive confirmation rate is 6.9 per cent. (ANI)