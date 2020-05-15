Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine expects first IMF loan tranche in week or two -presidential official

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 03:49 IST
Ukraine expects first IMF loan tranche in week or two -presidential official

Ukraine expects to receive the first loan tranche from a new International Monetary Fund deal within a week or two though the total size of the programme is still being finalised, a presidential official told Reuters on Thursday.

Parliament passed a banking bill on Wednesday, clearing the last hurdle for a new IMF deal to support Ukraine's economy as it slides into a recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Yulia Kovaliv, the deputy chief of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said by phone that the bill's passage and other steps were "clear evidence that there is a big commitment to proceed with the reforms" in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal's government previously said it expected a $5 billion IMF deal but Kovaliv said the exact figures and a timeline for disbursing the loans would be finalised next week. The banking bill prevents the former owners of insolvent banks from regaining their assets. It is seen mainly as being aimed against the interests of Ihor Kolomoisky, who used to own Ukraine's biggest lender, PrivatBank.

PrivatBank was nationalised in 2016 amid allegations, denied by Kolomoisky, that shady lending practices had left a $5.5 billion hole in its finances. He has fought a long legal battle against the government to either win it back or receive compensation. The bill's passage had looked uncertain as lawmakers, including some who used to work for Kolomoisky, submitted more than 16,000 amendments. President Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party retaliated by changing parliamentary voting rules to get the bill across the line.

Lawmakers opposing the reform are expected to try to block Zelenskiy from signing the bill into law by submitting legislation forbidding him from doing so. An opposition party led by former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko also threatened to challenge the law at the Constitutional Court. Kovaliv played down concerns that the reform could be delayed. She said lawmakers had similarly tried and failed to block a previous bill lifting a ban on the sale of farmland, which had also been a condition for the IMF deal.

"We don't expect that this is something that could significantly delay the law to be signed and enacted," she said. Ukraine has imposed lockdown measures on many businesses since March and its economy is expected to shrink around 5% this year as a result of the pandemic.

There is some cause for optimism. Ukraine for the first time on Thursday recorded more recoveries from the coronavirus than new cases. But while Kiev has gradually started easing restrictions, Kovaliv said it was premature to try to set a date for lifting the lockdown entirely, saying it depended partly on whether people complied with the lockdown rules still in place.

TRENDING

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

Standard Chartered donates USD11,8 million to provide COVID-19 relief in Africa

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Graham to probe Russia investigation; won't call Obama

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Thursday his committee is opening a wide-ranging inquiry into the Russia investigation, but rejected President Donald Trumps call to bring in former President Barack Obama to testify. ...

Vande Bharat Mission: 117 passengers arrive in Hyderabad from Kuala Lumpur

Air India repatriation flight AI 1385 carrying 117 passengers from Kuala Lumpur, landed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Thursday night. Another Air India special flight carrying 149 passengers from Dubai landed at Biju...

Pune reports 194 new cases of COVID-19

Pune reported 194 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday while six people died due to the disease in the day, a top state health official said. Six deaths and 194 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Pune district on Thursd...

'Frozen' musical becomes biggest victim of Broadway coronavirus shutdown

The Broadway family musical Frozen is closing permanently, producers announced on Thursday, the first big casualty of the coronavirus shutdown in New Yorks theatre industry.The Disney production, which opened in March 2018 and is based on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020