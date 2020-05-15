Small vehicles can be used to bring back migrant workers from nearby states: Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that apart from buses, small vehicles could be used to bring back migrants from nearby states. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday reviewed work done on combating COVID-19 in the state.

Nitish Kumar said for those migrant workers who are coming from nearby states, apart from buses, small vehicles could be used according to a statement issued from the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The Chief Minister said the schools at Panchayat level quarantine camps should be kept ready with necessary facilities considering the number of migrant workers coming in the state.

"There should be coordination with panchayat level representatives. There should be arrangements for migrant workers after making a comprehensive strategy. The strategy should be made for testing of migrant workers as per the zones from which they arrive. Testing in various districts should begin without any delay," the Chief Minister said. He said that trains and buses should be arranged so that the migrant worker could be brought here as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister also directed to complete arrangements for quarantine of people returning from foreign countries to the state. (ANI)