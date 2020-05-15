Left Menu
Development News Edition

Can't stop or monitor movement of migrant workers on roads, says SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:25 IST
Can't stop or monitor movement of migrant workers on roads, says SC

The Supreme Court Friday said it is impossible for courts to monitor or stop the movement of migrant workers across the country and it is for the government to take necessary action in this regard. The Centre told the top court that migrant workers across the country were being provided transportation by the government to their destinations but they have to wait for their turn rather than starting walking on foot amid coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao refused to entertain an application seeking a direction to the Centre to ask all District Magistrates to identify stranded migrant workers and provide shelter, food to them before ensuring their free transportation to native places in view of the recent incident at Aurangabad in which 16 workers were mowed down by a goods train. The bench, which also comprised Justices S K Kaul and B R Gavai, asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta whether there was any way to stop these migrants workers from walking on the roads. Mehta said states are providing inter-state transport to the migrant workers but if the people start walking on foot instead of waiting for transportation, then nothing can be done.

He said authorities can only request these people not to start walking on foot as using any force to stop them would be counter-productive. Mehta told the bench, which was hearing the matter through video-conferencing, that subject to the agreement between state governments everybody would get a chance to travel to their destinations. Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, who had filed the plea, referred to recent incidents of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh where migrant workers were killed in accidents on highways. "How can we stop it?," the bench observed, adding that states should take necessary action on these issues. The bench, which said it was not inclined to hear the plea, observed that it is impossible for the court to monitor who is walking and who is not walking. Srivastava had filed the plea soon after the Aurangabad incident in which 16 migrant workers, who were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had slept on railway tracks, were mowed down by a goods train.

The interim application, filed in a disposed PIL, had said that the deceased labourers belonged to Shahdol and Umaria Districts of Madhya Pradesh and were walking from Jalna in Maharashtra to Aurangabad Railway Station to board trains to reach hometowns. After walking for several kilometers, they decided to take rest on the railway tracks between Satana and Karmad and were mowed down by a goods train, it had said. Earlier, the top court had disposed of the PIL seeking migrant workers’ welfare during the pandemic and consequential lockdown saying that the Centre and states are taking appropriate steps to provide them relief..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

COVID19: Air India flight from New Jersey flies back Indian nationals to New Delhi, Hyderabad

Over 300 Indian nationals, including Indias former ambassador to the UN Syed Akbaruddin, stranded in the US due to COVID-19 related international travel restrictions are headed home on the second Air India flight from New Jersey, and the si...

UN exploring options for UNGA session, can't be 'business as usual' due to COVID-19: UN official

The United Nations is exploring various options to hold the annual high-level General Assembly session in September as it cannot be business as usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a top UN official has said. The UN is commemorating its 75th...

UP: 3 migrants killed, over 70 injured in separate road accidents

Three migrant workers were killed and 71 were injured in separate road accidents in Jalaun and Bahraich districts, police said on Friday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of...

Migrant workers pelt stones at police in Gujarat's Bharuch

Desperate to return to their home states, a group of 150 migrant workers hurled stones at the police in Dahej industrial area of Gujarats Bharuch district on Friday morning, a senior official said. The police lobbed two teargas shells to cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020