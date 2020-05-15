Hong Kong government will accept police watchdog recommendations, says Lam

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Friday her government will accept the recommendations made by the police watchdog in its review of the force's handling of often violent pro-democracy protests since June last year.

Hours earlier, the Independent Police Complaints Council issued a 999-page report calling for a review of guidelines on the use of tear gas and training for officers in public order policing, among other recommendations.

The watchdog's report did not tackle the individual accountability of officers. Protesters have been calling for an independent inquiry into police's handling of protests. (Reporting By Felix Tam and Jessie Pang; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)