Govt offices in TN to work on rotational basis with 50 pc staff starting May 18

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday directed all the government offices to function on rotational basis starting May 18 with 50 per cent staff.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday directed all the government offices to function on rotational basis starting May 18 with 50 per cent staff. The working strength of all government offices was kept at a maximum of 33 per cent amid lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The third phase of lockdown is slated to end on Sunday (May 17). "From May 18, in order to have regular functioning of government offices by maintaining social distancing in offices, the government directs that all government offices shall function with half the work force in any given day. In addition, in order to compensate the working hours already lost, the government direct that a system of six-day working week including Saturdays as working days, with present office timings be brought into force," read an order from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

As per the order, in the start of a week, "first batch shall work for two days at a stretch (Monday and Tuesday) and the second batch shall work for the next two days (Wednesday and Thursday) followed by the first batch for the next two days (Friday and Saturday)." "In the subsequent week, second batch shall work for two days at a stretch (Monday and Tuesday) and the first batch shall work for the next two days (Wednesday and Thursday) followed by the second batch for the next two days (Friday and Saturday)," the government order stated.

447 new COVID-19 positive cases and two deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. "The total number of cases in the state has risen to 9,674. The death toll stands at 66 now," Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. (ANI)

