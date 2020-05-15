Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in last 24 hours

Border Security Force (BSF) has reported 11 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, since yesterday 13 BSF personnel have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus, said BSF.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:56 IST
11 BSF personnel test Covid-19 positive in last 24 hours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Border Security Force (BSF) has reported 11 new COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, since yesterday 13 BSF personnel have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus, said BSF. The 13 BSF personnel include 10 from Tripura and three from Delhi.

Meanwhile, three new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). "Total number of cases in CRPF across the country has reached 254, out of which 248 are active positive cases, five recovered and one deceased," CRPF stated.

Meanwhile, active COVID-19 positive cases in ITBP is 158. All are from Delhi. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country is 81,970, of which 27,920 have recovered/migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice to Centre, RBI over plea seeking clarity on loan moratorium

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Central government and the Reserve Bank of India RBI on a plea seeking clarification whether all non-banking finance companies are eligible for loan moratorium or not. The plea, filed by the...

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Niti Aayog, says 'geniuses' ensured no fresh COVID cases from May 16

Taking a dig at NITI Aayog, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said some geniuses had predicted that no COVID-19 case would emerge from May 16 due to governments national lockdown strategy. The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again...

Hindu couple forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

In another incident of religious intolerance in Pakistan, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a local mosque in Sindhs city of Nawabshah. The incident was reported by local media on Friday.Imam of the local Masjid, Hamid Qadri...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus savages U.S. retail sales again in April

U.S. retail sales endured a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depressio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020