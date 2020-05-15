Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays Gujarat HC order nullifying Chudasama's 2017 election

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:46 IST
SC stays Gujarat HC order nullifying Chudasama's 2017 election

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Gujarat High Court order nullifying state minister and BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama’s 2017 election on the ground of malpractice and manipulation. Chudasama is currently the minister for law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs, education and some other departments in the Vijay Rupani government.

A bench of Justices M Shantanagoudar and R Subhas Reddy, conducting the hearing through video conferencing, issued notice on Chudasama’s plea and sought response from his rival Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod, among others. In the high court, Rathod had challenged his BJP rival's victory from Dholka constituency by a margin of mere 327 votes in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls. During the hearing, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, appearing for Chudasama, said that election of his client was set aside by the high court on ground of corrupt practice as 429 postal votes was not counted and which were more than the victory margin.

He said the returning officer rejected the postal votes. Senior advocate Harish Salve, also appearing for Chudasama, joined the arguments after his video link was established and said that one of the fundamental principles is to find out which way were the votes going. He said the election petition was filed by his rival candidate on presumptions and assumptions as the returning officer did not counted 429 votes.

He contended that the high court should have called for the 429 votes and seen if they were rightly rejected under the law as one has to see, if results were materially affected due to this move. Salve said there was no link between the minister and the returning officer nor any link or collusion to establish material benefit. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Rathod, said that complete facts were not presented and there are illegalities and manipulation as counting of votes started with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and postal ballots were not even brought till the final round of counting.

He said there is a form 20 A signed by returning officer, which says 429 postal ballot rejected but returning officer tells poll observer that no ballot was rejected. Sibal pointed out that Election Commission of India directions are that postal ballots are to be counted if victory margin is less and in this case it was just 327 votes while postal ballots were 429. He said that there was collusion between the returning officer and the winning candidate as postal ballots were not counted even though the victory margin was less. The bench said that says returning officer has given reasons for rejecting the postal ballots. Sibal said that the Election Commission of India's instructions are that you have to recount the votes, if postal ballots are rejected.

“Not a single record to suggest that the votes were rejected,” he said. The bench then said that it is staying the High Court order and issuing notice. Sibal opposed the stay of the order and said that court should not stay the order in this kind of matter, where the basis is corrupt practice.

The bench told Sibal that court has always stayed orders like this and it has been done in many cases. The High Court had on May 12, nullified 2017 election of Chudasama on the ground of malpractice and manipulation and have also refused to stay of the operation of the order till the disposal of his appeal. It had held that Returning Officer "illegally rejected" 429 postal ballots during the counting of votes, while the victory margin was only 327.

Chudasama has sought setting aside of the order of the High Court by terming it as erroneous and contended that it has failed to appreciate that his rival Congress candidate has not led positive, reliable and cogent evidence to prove any of the issues. Therefore, Rathod was not entitled to be declared as duly elected candidate from ’58-Dholakia Constituency’ for the Gujarat State Assembly Elections on December 14, 2017, the minister submitted.

“That the High Court has failed to appreciate the proper facts of the case and has reached a completely erroneous conclusion in holding the successful election of the Petitioner as illegal and void,” his plea said. It said that High Court order was erroneous as it answers in affirmative that Rathod has proven that 429 postal ballot papers were illegally rejected at the time of counting of votes and appellant’s (Chudasama) election from Dholka constituency was materially affected by improper rejection of the votes.

“Because the High Court failed to appreciate that so far as illegal rejection of 429 postal ballots is concerned, Rule 54-A of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 clearly draws a distinction between postal ballot and vote, i.e. when a postal ballot culminates into a vote,” the plea said..

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Hindu couple forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

In another incident of religious intolerance in Pakistan, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a local mosque in Sindhs city of Nawabshah. The incident was reported by local media on Friday.Imam of the local Masjid, Hamid Qadri...

Tensions rise as Texas governor readies to lift more rules

Two weeks into the reopening of Texas, coronavirus cases are climbing. New outbreaks still crop up. And at Gueros Taco Bar in Austin, which offers the occasional celebrity sighting, a log of every diner and where they sat is begrudgingly in...

India does not seek isolationist arrangements when it speaks of self-reliance: Foreign Secy

A self-reliant India will automatically be more internationalist India as it does not seek self-centered or isolationist arrangements, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday. His comments came days after Prime Minister Na...

Prohibitory orders withdrawn in clash-hit Hooghly dist of Bengal, Internet partially restored

The administration in West Bengals Hooghly district on Friday withdrew the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the clash-hit areas of Telinipara, Chandannagar and Sreerampore after the situation there improved consid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020