Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allahabad HC allows ‘azan’ in mosques by individuals without loudspeaker

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:49 IST
Allahabad HC allows ‘azan’ in mosques by individuals without loudspeaker

The Allahabad High Court on Friday allowed the recitation of ‘azan’ by a single individual in Uttar Pradesh mosques without the use of any loudspeaker during the COVID-driven lockdown

A bench of justices Shashi Kant Guipta and Ajit Kumar granted the relief to the Muslim community saying “azan may be an essential and integral part of Islam” but its “recitation through loudspeakers or other sound amplifying devices cannot be said to be an integral part of the religion.” The bench gave its ruling on a bunch of pleas, including those of former Union Law Minister Salman Khurshid and Lok Sabha member from Ghazipur, Afzal Ansari, among others. “We are of the considered opinion that azan can be recited by muezzin (mosque caretakers) from minarets of the mosques by human voice without using any amplifying device and the administration is directed not to cause hindrance in the same on the pretext of the guidelines to contain the pandemic Covid¬19,” the bench ruled.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Hindu couple forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

In another incident of religious intolerance in Pakistan, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a local mosque in Sindhs city of Nawabshah. The incident was reported by local media on Friday.Imam of the local Masjid, Hamid Qadri...

Tensions rise as Texas governor readies to lift more rules

Two weeks into the reopening of Texas, coronavirus cases are climbing. New outbreaks still crop up. And at Gueros Taco Bar in Austin, which offers the occasional celebrity sighting, a log of every diner and where they sat is begrudgingly in...

India does not seek isolationist arrangements when it speaks of self-reliance: Foreign Secy

A self-reliant India will automatically be more internationalist India as it does not seek self-centered or isolationist arrangements, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday. His comments came days after Prime Minister Na...

Prohibitory orders withdrawn in clash-hit Hooghly dist of Bengal, Internet partially restored

The administration in West Bengals Hooghly district on Friday withdrew the prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the clash-hit areas of Telinipara, Chandannagar and Sreerampore after the situation there improved consid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020