Rohit Kansal transferred to Power Development Department

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered the transfer and posting of Rohit Kansal as Principal Secretary (Power Development Department) from Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Govt (Planning, Development and Monitoring Department).

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-05-2020 05:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 05:03 IST
Rohit Kansal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered the transfer and posting of Rohit Kansal as Principal Secretary (Power Development Department) from Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Govt (Planning, Development and Monitoring Department). M Raju, Secretary to Govt (Power Development) is transferred and posted as Secretary (Planning, Development & Monitoring): Jammu and Kashmir Govt, according to a government order.

The transfers and postings were ordered with immediate effect. A government order by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir said, "Rohit Kansal, IAS (JK:1995), Principal Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department. "

"He shall hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Information Department, Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation Limited, in addition to his own duties till further orders. He shall also hold the charge of Principal Secretary (Coordination) to coordinate with the Government of India for review and monitoring of issues/projects. " "M Raju, IAS (JK:2005), Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department. He shall hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol, Estates, Civil Aviation Departments and Managing Director, J&K Project Construction Corporation Limited, in addition to his own duties till further orders." (ANI)

