91 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Rajasthan, state tally now 4,838

"91 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan today till 9 am, taking total number of cases to 4,838 out of which 1,941 cases are active. Number of fatalities due to the disease stands at 125," the Health Department said. With 3,970 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the count of total confirmed cases in the country reached 85,940 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)