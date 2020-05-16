Auraiya accident: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt for not providing buses to migrant workers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the government for failing to provide buses to migrant workers who were killed in an accident in Auraiya district and said the government remains 'oblivious' to everything. "The heartbreaking incident has once again raised the question that after all what is the government thinking to not provide proper arrangements for the workers to go home? Why are buses not being run to take laborers inside the state? Either the government does not see anything or.." Priyanka said in a tweet.

The Congress leader further said or the government has become 'oblivious' to everything. "Is the government's job only to deliver statements? They remain oblivious even after seeing everything," Priyanka added in another tweet.

Priyanka further requested to send the bodies to respective family members and in addition to that, the injured should be provided with proper treatment. Priyanka Gandhi, who is also the in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh also demanded that the dead bodies of all the victims should be transported respectfully to their family members.

"The bodies of all the migrants who died should be conveyed respectfully to their family members. All the injured should be given proper treatment. And all of them should be financially supported," she added. In yet another mishap involving migrants, 24 labourers were killed after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. (ANI)