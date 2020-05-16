Himachal Pradesh CM writes to Jharkhand counterpart to provide details of HP migrant workers
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday wrote to his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren and expressed disappointment on the response over the migrants issue.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 16-05-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 13:40 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday wrote to his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren and expressed disappointment on the response over the migrants issue. "Despite Himachal Pradesh Nodal officer sharing details of migrant workers, Jharkhand Nodal officer has not given a satisfactory response, causing a delay in the process," Thakur said in the letter.
The Chief Minister had earlier said that all those who will come back to the state would be thoroughly medically examined and would have to stay under institutional quarantine before they could go to their native places. Moreover, all the Himachalis coming from Punjab, Maharashtra and from other red zones of the country would undergo test for COVID-19. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Thakur
- Hemant Soren
- Jharkhand
- Himachal Pradesh
- HP
- Punjab
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
One more COVID-19 case in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 111
First train carrying 1200 migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand started at 4:50 am today: RPF DG.
COVID-19 lockdown: Special train ferries stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand
Special train with migrants departs from Telangana's Lingampalli to Jharkhand's Hatia
Rly runs first spl train for stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand