135 BSF personnel have recovered from COVID-19 so far

As many as 135 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have recovered from COVID-19 so far, as per information provided by BSF.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 17:24 IST
Since yesterday, 98 BSF personnel have been discharged from the hospitals after testing negative for COVID-19 post treatment. They had tested positive for the virus earlier.
While 42 personnel were discharged from Jodhpur, 31 were discharged from Tripura and 25 from Delhi. (ANI)
