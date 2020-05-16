Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court dismisses bail plea of former Religare CMD Sunil Godhwani

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 19:38 IST
Delhi court dismisses bail plea of former Religare CMD Sunil Godhwani
Godhwani has been arrested by the ED as well as the Delhi Police for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL). Image Credit: ANI

Citing medical ground in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) Sunil Godhwani sought bail in a case of misappropriation of funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) but was denied relief by a Delhi court on Saturday. Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kumar Rai dismissed the application which had claimed that the accused was suffering from sleep apnea, a sleeping disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for the accused, had told the court that in the ongoing health crisis due to COVID-19, the illness may have serious consequences for the accused.

Godhwani has been arrested by the ED as well as the Delhi Police for allegedly misappropriating funds of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL). Advocate Nitesh Rana, the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) special public prosecutor, opposed the bail plea, saying that sleep apnea was not a serious ailment and the jail authorities were already taking extra care due to the coronavirus threat.

Rana also opposed the accused's contention that he had ailing parents, saying his family was there to take care of them. The case also involves former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Singh and his brother Shivinder, who are currently in judicial custody.

RFL is a group firm of REL, which was promoted earlier by the Singh brothers. Malvinder (46), Shivinder (44) and Godhwani (58) were arrested by the economic offence wing (EOW) of Delhi Police for allegedly diverting the money and investing in other companies. Later, the ED took their custody.

The EOW had earlier told the court that during the course of the investigation, it has been disclosed by the accused persons that an amount of approximately Rs 1,000 crore has been transferred to various persons from the entities linked to a corporate loan book and finally it was siphoned off. Religare has accused the three, along with others, of diverting funds, claiming that loans were taken by Shivinder while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies.

The counsel for Malvinder had earlier told the court that the money was with Radha Soami sect head Gurinder Singh Dhillon but the police were not going after him since he had political connections and that Malvinder was being made a soft target. The police had said that a lookout circular (LOC) had been issued against Malvinder as he was absconding.

The EOW had registered an FIR in March after it received a complaint from Manpreet Suri of RFL against Shivinder, Godhwani and others alleging that loans were taken by them while managing the firm but the money was invested in other companies. According to the police, the complainant stated that the four had absolute control on REL and its subsidiaries.

"They put RFL in poor financial condition by disbursing loans to companies having no financial standing and being controlled by them. The companies to which loans were disbursed willfully defaulted in repayments and caused a loss to RFL to the tune of Rs 2,397 crore," the police had alleged.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

ADVISORY-PTI SPECIALS

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 16, Saturday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-ACCIDENTS -- DEL84 New Delhi Hit-and-runs, collisions an...

Mexico reports fresh one-day coronavirus record of 2,437 new cases- health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Friday confirmed 290 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,437 new infections in a fresh one-day record rise in cases since the start of the pandemic.The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 45,032 ...

Commercial mining of coal on revenue share basis: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced commercial mining of coal by the private sector, ending government monopoly in the sector. In her fourth tranche of the economic package, she said commercial mining will be done on r...

Allow sale agreements on stamp papers during this lockdown for loan processing: CREDAI

Realtors body Credai on Saturday demanded that real estate regulators across States should allow execution of sale agreements for booking of flats on stamp papers during this lockdown so that banks can provide home loans to customers to buy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020