Odisha reports 65 new cases of COVID-19

With 65 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha in the last 24 hours, the State's count of people infected with the virus on Saturday climbed to 737, including 538 active and 196 recovered and discharged cases, said the Information and Public Relations Department.

The State has witnessed three COVID-19 fatalities so far. At present, 718 people are under hospital isolation.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 85,940 including 30,153 recovered/migrated and 2,752 deaths. (ANI)