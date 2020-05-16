Bengal govt to bear entire cost of train fare of migrant workers coming into state: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that the state government will bear the entire cost of movement for its migrant workers by special trains from other states to West Bengal. "Saluting the toil faced by our migrant breathen, I am pleased to announce the decision of West Bengal government to bear the entire cost of movement for our migrant workers by special trains from other states to West Bengal. No migrant will be charged," Banerjee tweeted along with a letter by state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha to Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board.

In his letter, Sinha wrote, "I would like to confirm that the entire cost of movement by special trains to West Bengal, of migrants of the state stranded in various parts of the country, shall be borne by the Government of West Bengal." State Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay informed on Saturday that the West Bengal government has given nod for 105 special trains to bring back migrant workers and others from 16 states.

The Railways Board has been informed in this regard and the state government will bear travel expenses of the people travelling by these trains, he said. The decision comes after Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal urged the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal to allow 105 trains every day for migrant labourers.

"I once again appeal to West Bengal government, instead of allowing 105 trains in 30 days, please give permission for 105 trains every day. We will send back all the migrant labourers of West Bengal who want to go back home," Goyal had told ANI earlier. (ANI)