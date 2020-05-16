Left Menu
Haven't appealed anyone to return to Manipur, says Chief Secretary

Manipur Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu on Saturday clarified that the State government has not appealed anyone to come back, and the government has issued permits to different people and vehicles only on the request of those who want to return.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 16-05-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 23:43 IST
J Suresh Babu, Manipur Chief Secretary, speaking to ANI. . Image Credit: ANI

Manipur Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu on Saturday clarified that the State government has not appealed anyone to come back, and the government has issued permits to different people and vehicles only on the request of those who want to return. "There is no such circular. It's only on request of the people who want to come back that we issued permits to different people and vehicles. The state government is not appealing to anybody to come back. Those who have no urgency and have a job outside, should remain there," said Babu.

His statement comes after Kolkata's AMRI Hospital on Saturday said that the governments of the North-Eastern states, particularly Manipur and Tripura, have asked their health workers, who are working in the hospital to return to their native states amid COVID-19 outbreak. Rupak Barua, CEO, AMRI Hospitals, said that they were quite dependent on the doctors belonging to the North-East states.

"The governments of North-East, particularly Manipur and Tripura, have asked their health workers working in different States to return to their native states amid COVID-19 lockdown. This is a major problem here because we are quite dependent on them," said Barua. Meanwhile, Dr TH Bhimo Singh, Director, JNIMS, Manipur, said that as on today, two new COVID-19 cases have been reported, total four in the State.

These two patients had returned from Mumbai and another one from Kolkata. Currently the government, on request of parents and people staying outside, is bringing them back every day after screening. So, there is a high chance that these cases may increase, he said. "In my knowledge, there is no order or advice to call our nurses back from other States," he added.

Health Minister L Jayenta Kumar Singh said that the State Government told certain people of Manipur, living in other States to come back only if they want to. (ANI)

