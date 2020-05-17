Democrats to probe Trump's firing of State Department watchdog

Democrats to probe Trump's firing of State Department watchdogReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 00:14 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Relations Committee on Saturday said it would investigate President Donald Trump's firing of the State Department inspector general after the president notified Congress late Friday that he planned to remove the watchdog.
The Democratic-led committee said it would launch the probe along with colleagues on the Foreign Relations Committee in the Senate, which is controlled by Trump's fellow Republicans.
