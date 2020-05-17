UP govt committed to ensure safe return of migrant labourers: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the state government is committed to ensuring the safe return of the migrant labourers of the state stranded elsewhere in the country. "The field officers should establish communication with other state officials to ensure the return of migrant labourers on Shramik Special trains. The labourers should be provided with food on their return and drinking water facility should also be provided at various intervals," the Chief Minister said.

"The arrangement of quarantine should also be made for the migrants. Efforts should be made to arrange for their employment after the quarantine period gets over," he added. The UP Chief Minister further said that the migrant labourers should not travel by illegal vehicles like trucks, bikes, cycles, etc as there is a chance of an accident by travelling on these vehicles. He also said that cleanliness should be maintained at the quarantine centres and community kitchens.

CM Adityanath further stated: "The agriculture department officers should ensure that the farmers' produce gets bought at the wheat buying centres across the state. The Food and supplies department officers should ensure that the citizens get their ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS)." (ANI)