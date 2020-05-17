Left Menu
Haryana Police crackdown on criminals during lockdown

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Haryana Police have apprehended three most-wanted criminals and 21 others involved in the heinous crime, 61 proclaimed offenders, 40 bail jumpers, besides busting an inter-state ATM robbers gang involved in more than 15 cases of theft cases in Delhi, NCR and UP from districts Palwal, Nuh and the Police Commissionerate of Faridabad.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:05 IST
Haryana Police crackdown on criminals during lockdown
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

During the coronavirus-induced lockdown, Haryana Police have apprehended three most-wanted criminals and 21 others involved in the heinous crime, 61 proclaimed offenders, 40 bail jumpers, besides busting an inter-state ATM robbers gang involved in more than 15 cases of theft cases in Delhi, NCR and UP from districts Palwal, Nuh and the Police Commissionerate of Faridabad. Disclosing this here today, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk said: "Our police teams staged a massive crackdown on criminal elements and organised gangs during the lockdown. It's a part of an effort to prevent unlawful activities to make sure the safety and security of citizens across the State."

As part of this drive, the police in Palwal district have nabbed three criminals, who were involved in 18 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity cases and in the most-wanted list of UP State. The UP Police had announced a bounty of Rs 25,000 on the heads of two while Rs 15,000 on one criminal. Apart from this, police have also arrested 115 others involved in different criminal activities between March 24 and May 13, 2020, in Palwal district, he added.

Virk informed that since the lockdown began, the police in Nuh district have arrested 21 criminals responsible for heinous crimes and carrying a reward ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 25,000. "Our crime units have played a significant role in making these arrests. Under a special fortnight drive during the lockdown, Nuh Police have also sent 61 proclaimed offenders and 40 bail jumpers behind bars. At the same time, police have also arrested three Nigerian nationals under the NDPS Act and recovered 2.421 kg heroin from their possession," he added.

In the Police Commissionerate of Faridabad, police teams busted an inter-state ATM robbers gang with the arrest of two accused, who were involved in more than 15 ATM uprooting cases in Faridabad, Gurugram, Delhi NCR, and Uttar Pradesh. With their arrest, nine cases of ATM theft have been worked out, besides recovery of Rs 2.5 lakh cash, one ATM machine of AXIS Bank. Under the crackdown on cyber-criminals, our teams have also busted a gang involved in online banking fraud and recovered a gold brick and Rs 4.65 lakh from nine accused arrested in this connection. (ANI)

