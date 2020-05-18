Andhra to take decision on running intra-state, inter-state public transport till Tuesday: State minister

The Andhra Pradesh government will take a decision on intra-state and inter-state public transport by Monday evening or on Tuesday, said state Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah. "The state RTC is fully prepared to run buses, whether within the state or to the outer states. Seats in buses are marked so that social distancing norms will be maintained," said Venkatramaiah.

"However, as the situation in the state is gradually recovering, the Chief Minister may even extend lockdown till May 31. Whatever may be the decision, the APSRTC is ready to run buses accordingly," he added. The Centre's guidelines for Lockdown 4.0 permit the state governments to run intra-state/inter-state buses. However, the Andhra Pradesh government is yet to take a decision on it.

The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 31. (ANI)