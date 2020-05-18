Left Menu
Development News Edition

France, Germany propose 500 bln euro EU Recovery Fund

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-05-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 23:34 IST
France, Germany propose 500 bln euro EU Recovery Fund

France and Germany proposed on Monday a 500 billion euro ($543 billion) Recovery Fund that would offer grants to European Union regions and sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, pushing up the euro and bringing down Italian bond yields. The two biggest EU countries, whose agreements usually pave the way for broader EU deals, proposed that the European Commission borrow the money on behalf of the whole EU and spend it as an additional top-up to the 2021-2027 EU budget that is already close to 1 trillion euros over that period.

"That's a real change in philosophy," French President Emmanuel Macron said. "I believe this is a very deep transformation and that's what the European Union and the single market needed to remain coherent. It's what the euro zone needs to remain united." The proposal moves the EU more in the direction of a transfer union and is likely to please countries like Italy or Spain which have long called for more joint action in response to the crisis.

But offering grants rather than loans could be hard to swallow for some of the frugal northern countries of the 27-nation bloc, like the Netherlands, Finland and Austria. "Our position remains unchanged. We are ready to help most affected countries with loans," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter. "We expect the updated (EU budget) to reflect the new priorities rather than raising the ceiling."

The euro jumped against the dollar to 1.0912 from 1.0851 on the news and bond yields in Italy, one of the hardest hit by the pandemic and which has a huge public debt, fell to a one-month low of 1.67% from 1.79%. Still, grants from the Recovery Fund will have strings attached - they are to be "based on a clear commitment from Member States to follow sound economic policies and an ambitious reform agenda" the document said.

The money is to be spent particularly on investment in the EU's transition to a more "green" and digital economy and boost research and innovation. It is to be paid for through the EU budget that will come after 2027, the Franco-German document said.

France and Germany did not specify whether that would mean higher national contributions based on the size of each economy or some new taxes that would be earmarked for the EU, or a combination of both. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the 500 billion euros should be paid back over a long time and that Berlin would shoulder roughly 27% of the funds, as it already does for the regular EU budget.

"We must act in a European way so that we get out of the crisis well and strengthened," Merkel told reporters. 'CLOSE COOPERATION'

France and Germany had previously struggled to present a united front in the coronavirus crisis as France lead a push by mostly southern countries to get fiscally conservative northerners, including Germany, to issue joint European debt to help them recover from the deepest ever recession, which is now expected to come this year. Macron said the plan was a result of "close cooperation" with Italy and the Netherlands - diplomatic language indicating the two countries had been consulted.

"We will consider proposals and ideas like the French and Germans have done. Eventually, there must be a proposal from the European Commission and that will be the starting point for the discussions," said Stephan Schrover, a spokesman for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. The European Commission is to present its own proposal for a Recovery Fund linked to the EU's next long-term budget on May 27th and said it welcomed the initiative from Paris and Berlin.

"It acknowledges the scope and the size of the economic challenge that Europe faces, and rightly puts the emphasis on the need to work on a solution with the European budget at its core," Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said. "This goes in the direction of the proposal the Commission is working on which will also take into account the views of all member States and the European Parliament," she said.

The European Parliament has called in a resolution for governments to assign new, dedicated revenue streams to the EU budget so that it can pay back the money the Commission would borrow to pay for the grants. Among possible new revenue sources for the EU budget, which now gets its money from national contributions, a cut of national VAT and customs and sugar levies, the parliament has listed a plastics tax, a digital tax, a financial transactions tax and a levy on goods imported into the EU from countries that have lower CO2 emissions standards than the EU. ($1 = 0.9210 euros)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Intra and interstate bus services to resume from May 19: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday announced that the intra and interstate bus services will resume from May 19, as the scope of relaxations has been further widened in accordance with the Centres latest guidelines. Khattar said a...

Govt to bear train ticket cost of Odia migrant workers returning to state

The Odisha government on Monday announced that it will bear the transport expenditure of the Odias stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown, official sources said. It has been decided that in case the sending state is not ...

As Biden crafts U.S. coronavirus response proposals, Warren has his ear

Presumptive Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has been speaking regularly with former rival Elizabeth Warren on public health and economic relief ideas as he crafts more ambitious proposals aimed at helping Americans through th...

C'garh: COVID-19 cases rise to 95

With three persons, including two migrant workers, testing positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Monday, the total number of the COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 95, officials said. While two cases are reported from Raigarh di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020