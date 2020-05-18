UP govt to provide water, food to migrant workers at state borders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered state officials to make arrangements for drinking water and food at state borders for the migrant labourers. The Chief Minister requested other state governments to provide a list of stranded migrants.

"The Uttar Pradesh government has ensured the return of migrant workers to the state. The concerned state governments should provide the list of migrant workers of Uttar Pradesh," Chief Minister said. Adityanath said emphasis should be on adherence to social distancing and there should not be a crowd gathering anywhere in the state in any situation.

The Chief Minister said all buses operated by state transport corporation should be sanitised regularly. He directed officials to prepare an action plan for the activities that can be allowed during the lockdown. (ANI)