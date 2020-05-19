72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore

72 more positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as per information provided by Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore district.

While the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district has increased to 2,637 and 103 deaths have been reported in the district.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 4,977. While 2,403 patients have recovered, 248 deaths have been reported. (ANI)