Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two-wheelers, autos among Congress' list of buses given to Yogi govt: UP Minister

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that the list of buses given by the Congress to ferry migrant workers to their homes consist of many two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 17:33 IST
Two-wheelers, autos among Congress' list of buses given to Yogi govt: UP Minister
UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Tuesday said that the list of buses given by the Congress to ferry migrant workers to their homes consist of many two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers. "We have done preliminary inquiry and it has come to surface that out of the buses for which they sent details, many are turning out to be two-wheelers, autos and goods carriers. It is unfortunate," Singh told reporters here.

The state minister said that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi should answer why they are committing a fraud like this at such a critical time. "It is alarming that they are committing these kinds of fraud at a time like this when the entire country is struggling to fight the menace of coronavirus," Singh said.

This comes after the Uttar Pradesh government accepted the request of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to allow 1,000 buses arranged by the Congress party to take migrant labourers to their homes in the state from across the country. Migrant workers are stranded across the country amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Buses and trains are being arranged by the state and Central governments to ferry them back to their home states. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cyber attack on easyJet gets details of 9 mln customers

A cyber attack on British airline easyJet accessed the email and travel details of around nine million customers, as well as the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, it said on Tuesday.The news of the late January attack means th...

SLC looking to build new stadium in Colombo

The Sri Lanka Cricket SLC board has made its intent clear in constructing a new 40,000 capacity stadium in Colombo. The board has said that such a big capacity stadium needs to be constructed if the country wants to bid for ICC events such ...

Babylon Berlin Season 4 is renewed, imminent season to cover novel’s 2 other aspects

Fans are excited to know that their favourite Babylon Berlin is renewed for Season 4. The team is currently working on the script but the release date is yet to be announced. Read further to get more updates on it.The success of Babylon Ber...

N-E Delhi violence: HC asks police to respond to accused' bail plea

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of police on a bail plea by an accused, who brandished gun at a police head constable during the recent communal violence in the national capitals northeast area. Shahrukh Pathan, 23, was arreste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020