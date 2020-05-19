Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana CM to chair meeting on May 21 over crop cultivation in state

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to hold a high-level meeting with district officials on May 21 to finalise the policy on regulated crop pattern and discuss district-wise cultivation of specific crops.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:01 IST
Telangana CM to chair meeting on May 21 over crop cultivation in state
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. . Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to hold a high-level meeting with district officials on May 21 to finalise the policy on regulated crop pattern and discuss district-wise cultivation of specific crops. District Collectors, District Agriculture and Farmer officials will be attending the meeting scheduled to be held at Pragathi Bhavan at 2 pm.

"The Chief Minister will discuss district-wise cultivation of specific crops. The government has already finalised the extent of cultivation of a particular crop in Telangana," said a statement from Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO). The statement said in order to take stock of the situation as to what extent district wise a particular crop has to be cultivated, what kind of seed should be sown in rice, agriculture officials and Agriculture University officials will be meeting today and on Wednesday with Agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy.

After this meeting, a crop map of districts will be prepared the the the map will be discussed at a meeting with the Chief Minister to decide the measures to be taken further. Rao had earlier said that a decision to have regulatory agricultural cultivation in the state has been taken with the sole aim of benefitting farmers.

According to a statement from Telangana CMO, Rao wants farmers to cultivate the crops suggested by the government. He also declared the regulatory cultivation of paddy would begin from the forthcoming monsoon season. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Legendary Global, Library Pictures to produce Hindi series by Vikramaditya Motwane

Legendary Global and Library Pictures are set to back a Hindi-language series from Sacred Games co-director Vikramaditya Motwane. The Los Angeles-based production banners have teamed up to co-finance two seasons of the yet-to-be-titled seri...

3 held for robbing man in east Delhi's Shahdara

Three people were arrested for allegedly robbing a 21-year-old man while he was waiting to pick up food from a delivery boy in east Delhis Shahdara, police said on Tuesday. The accused -- Paramjit 24,&#160;Ajay 21 and Bhagat Ram 21, are all...

Swift action by state, coordination with stakeholders helped in handling COVID-19: Kerala health min

Early action to be prepared to deal with coronavirus, upgrading testing facilities, intense contact tracing and counselling people about their reluctance towards hospitalisation, were among the many steps that helped Kerala in effectively d...

Difficulty starting cars to fewer passengers: Cab drivers face issues as they resume work

Cab drivers faced a number of challenges -- right from trouble starting their cars to finding fewer passengers to ferry -- as they resumed work in various cities after nearly two months of lockdown. Ride-hailing platforms Ola and Uber on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020