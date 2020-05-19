Left Menu
Congress exposed itself by showing buses on TV screen instead of deploying them on ground: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that Congress has exposed itself by showing buses on the television screen, instead of deploying them on the ground to ferry migrant workers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 19:50 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that Congress has exposed itself by showing buses on the television screen, instead of deploying them on the ground to ferry migrant workers. "I think Yogi Ji has called the bluff in the most befitting manner. He had asked for the list of drivers and buses, which is not available. Congress has exposed itself by projecting the buses on the television screen, instead of deploying them on the ground to ferry the migrant workers," said Singh.

"I am pained that in this crisis, Congress is politicising the hardship of migrant labourers in the most blatant manner. A responsible opposition party is supposed to co-operate with the government in rescue and relief process but they are politicising the matter," he added. Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government had agreed to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's request to run 1,000 buses for migrant labourers.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) wrote to Gandhi's personal secretary informing her in this regard and also sought details of the 1,000 buses. Meanwhile, UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said, "We have done preliminary inquiry and it has come to notice that out of the buses for which they sent details, many are turning out to be 2-wheelers, autos and goods carriers."

Jitendra Singh further said that abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is a "huge redemption of a miscarriage of Constitution which had taken place 70 years ago". "I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for repealing Article 370 and making Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories. Many claimed that such a thing can never happen and some claimed if this happens then there will be bloodshed. But this has happened smoothly. This is a huge redemption of a miscarriage of Constitution which had taken place 70 years ago."

"People from West Pakistan who came to India were not allowed voting rights, or jobs and citizenship rights. The women were deprived of their rights. These were not only unjust but inhumane. Abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution is now the correction of an anomaly that was waiting to happen, maybe it was god's will that it was to happen when Narendra Modi is PM and Amit Shah is Home Minister," he added. The Centre yesterday notified 'Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020', prescribing the procedure for issuance of domicile certificates, which has been made necessary for appointment to any post under the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The government today notified 'Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020'. These rules prescribe a procedure for issuance of domicile certificates. This has now been made basic eligibility condition for appointment to any post under UT of Jammu and Kashmir," Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Department, said on Monday. These rules provide a simple time-bound and transparent procedure for issuance of domicile certificates in such a manner that no category of person is put to any inconvenience, he further said.

The domicile certificate will be issued within 15 days. (ANI)

