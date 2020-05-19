Chambers in Delhi HC can be accessed by lawyers on odd-even basis

Chambers in the Delhi High Court can be accessed by lawyers on an odd-even basis as it will be opened from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The access shall be limited to one lawyer per chamber or two per chamber where the chamber is on twin sharing basis with one assistant or one junior in wake of COVID-19. In a notice issued by Delhi High Court Registrar, the committee has acceded to the proposal of Delhi High Court Bar Association Mohit Mathur for providing access to lawyers to their respective chambers situated in three Lawyers' Chambers Block of this Court to primarily enable them to take away their files, books, belongings etc. However, chambers block will be opened in odd-even basis, the Delhi High Court Bar Association said in a statement. The Delhi High Court Registrar for Administration Ramesh Chand, in the notice, said that the no intern or client shall be permitted access in the chambers. The notice said that the layover period be used by housekeeping agencies for sanitization and deep cleaning of the used portions of the building. The entry and exit of all users/visitors be properly documented, monitored and regulated by DHCBA. For the purpose of regulating entry and exit, one of the office-bearers of DHCBA shall remain present in every opened block to ensure compliance of the approved plan.

A report be submitted after two weeks by DHCBA so that situation is reviewed in the next meeting. The entry of the vehicles shall be only from Gate No.7 till further orders. All vehicles shall be parked in the main surface parking. Drivers shall remain in the parking area only. Sanitizers and handheld body temperature scanners be put to use at the entrance of all such blocks. Proper facemasks shall be mandatory for all such visiting advocate etc. No kiosk facility for tea, coffee etc. or ancillary services in any chamber block shall be opened till further orders. No common use areas like Bar, Consultation Room etc. be opened for use. Where there are multiple staircases, the signages be put indicating one-way use to prevent persons coming face to face. (ANI)