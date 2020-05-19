In viral video, Tihar inmate claims officials smuggled him phones; Jail authorities refute allegations

By Ravi Jalhotra A video of a prisoner at Tihar Jail has surfaced on social media in which he displays three mobile phones and accuses authorities at the jail of smuggling in the devices.

In the clip, the inmate, named Shashank, claims one of the jail officials had given him these phones. Authorities at Tihar Jail, however, have denied the allegations and have an enquiry has been initiated against him.

As per officials, Shashank is an inmate at jail no. 1. "He is a habitual criminal with cases of robbery and other offences against him. He has been in and out of jail many times," they said. "To put counter pressure on jail staff and for his vested interests, he has come up with this video. Action will be taken against him for this act also viz. possession of the prohibited item (phones) inside the jail," Tihar official said.

Some time ago the alert staff in Jail no.1 had foiled an attempt of throwing some mobile phones into the jail and CCTV footage revealed the involvement of Shashank, the official said. Action is being taken against him as per the jail manual. Shashank is serving multiple punishments at the jail.

According to officials, a search was conducted and one phone has been seized. Search is on to recover other phones. (ANI)