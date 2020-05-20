Goa reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, tally 46
Eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Goa on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 46, according to Directorate of Health Services, Goa.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-05-2020 03:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 03:56 IST
A total of 1,01,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 39,174 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.
There are 58,802 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,163 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)
