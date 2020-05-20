Left Menu
West Bengal: 19 NDRF teams on ground ahead of cyclone Amphan landfall

Ninteen teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal in view of the approaching cyclone Amphan.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-05-2020 06:47 IST
Nishit Upadhyay, NDRF 2nd Battalion Commandant. Image Credit: ANI

Ninteen teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal in view of the approaching cyclone Amphan. "Six teams have been deployed in South 24 Parganas, four teams each in East Midnapore and Kolkata, three teams in North 24 Parganas and one team each in Hooghly and Howrah," Nishit Upadhyay, NDRF 2nd Battalion Commandant said.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of May 20. "Cyclone Amphan over the Bay of Bengal near latitude 18.4°N & longitude 87.1°E, about 210 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha). To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB)& Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of 20th May," tweeted IMD.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to Members of Parliament of areas that could be affected by Cyclone Amphan. "He urged them to be in touch with the people of their areas proactively and guide them about the arrangements being made by the agencies concerned," read a Lok Sabha press release. (ANI)

