Telangana COVID-19 tally rises to 1634

Forty-two more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Telangana on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 1634. "The total number of cases in the state is now at 1634, including 1011 cured/discharged, 585 active cases and 38 deaths," informed the State Health Department.

A total of 1,01,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 39,174 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. There are 58,802 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,163 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country.