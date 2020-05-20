DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 20

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 20 ** LONDON - UK minister Michael Gove to give a statement on Northern Ireland and Brexit.

BRUSSELS - EU ministers of tourism meet virtually to discuss the impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector. - 1200 GMT BRUSSELS - European commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks to EU lawmakers on the EU response to the coronavirus outbreak - 1500 GMT.

BERLIN - Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, gives a media statement after a video conference with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - 1630 GMT BURUNDI – National assembly election.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents The European Semester Package after a weekly meeting of EU commissioners. ARKANSAS, United States – The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a regular meeting.

BURUNDI - President's election. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen is sworn in for a second term after securing a landslide victory in the January election. BRUSSELS - The European Union hosts a summit with South Korea.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 21 ** TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu gets grilled by lawmakers on Taiwan's failed efforts to be invited to a key WHO meeting this week. - 0100 GMT WASHINGTON D.C - Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei discusses "Reactivating Guatemala's Economy Post-COVID-19" in an online forum hosted by Atlantic Council. - 1500 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 22 GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) Executive Board meets after its two-day World Assembly during COVID-19 ourbreak. - 1000 GMT DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe speaks at a Dublin event - 0930 GMT.

GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 25 BRUSSELS – Informal Video conference of EU members of the European Economic Area Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 26 BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 29

** BRUSSELS - Video conference of foreign affairs ministers. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 31 NIUE - Assembly election. GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 2 ** BERLIN - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and presidential office head Andriy Yermak will pay a visit to Berlin.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 5

** SAINT KITTS and NEVIS - Kittitian and Nevisian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 08 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 09 ** MOSCOW - OPEC ministers meeting via video conference.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

** MOSCOW - OPEC+ ministers meeting via video conference. FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11 FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12).

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 23 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – APEC finance senior officials’ meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration. Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 29 LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 5

Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

