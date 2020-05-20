Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC issues notice on fresh pleas against CAA, tags them with pending petitions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:53 IST
SC issues notice on fresh pleas against CAA, tags them with pending petitions

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central government on five fresh pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on various grounds including that the “specific exclusion” of Muslims was against the right to equality and secularism under the Constitution. The CAA, which was notified on January 10, grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities -- Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian -- who migrated to India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, following persecution over their faith. The top court, on December 18 last year, had decided to examine the constitutional validity of the CAA while refusing to stay its operation. A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and Hrishiksh Roy, in the proceedings held through video-conferencing, issued the notice on the pleas filed by Tamil Nadu Thoweed Jamath, Shalim, All Assam Law Students Union, Muslim Students Federation (Assam) and Sachin Yadav and ordered their tagging with the earlier batch of PILs filed on the issue. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is the lead petitioner in the case. Tamil Nadu Thoweed Jamath, in its PIL, said it was raising a “seminal important questions related to the promulgation of CAA, wherein first time religion is introduced as a reference point/condition for acquisition of Indian Citizenship for illegal/undocumented migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.” Citizenship is being extended to certain a class of migrants belonging to religion of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians and such classification violates Article 14 (right to equality) and 21 (right to equality) of the Constitution. “Moreover, the classification based on the religious identity of the individual offends the fundamental principle of ‘Secularism’, which is enshrined as basic structure of the Constitution,” it said, adding that the benefit was specifically denied to “Muslims by specific exclusion”. Other fresh PILs also raised similar objections to the CAA. Prior to this, the Centre on March 17 had filed its response to the over 100 PILs against the CAA and had asserted that the law does not violate any fundamental right or affect the legal, democratic and secular rights of any Indian citizens. The government had said the CAA does not confer any arbitrary and unguided powers on the executive as the citizenship to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh would be granted in a manner as specified under the law governing grant of citizenship. "CAA does not impinge upon any existing right that may have existed prior to the enactment of the amendment and further, in no manner whatsoever, seeks to affect the legal, democratic or secular rights of any of the Indian citizens. The existing regime for obtaining citizenship of India by foreigners of any country is untouched by the CAA and remains the same," it had said. President Ram Nath Kovind had given his assent to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 on December 12, turning it into an Act

Several petitions have been filed challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA. Among those who have filed pleas are IUML, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, RJD leader Manoj Jha, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. The IUML said in its plea that the CAA violates the fundamental Right to Equality and intends to grant citizenship to a section of illegal immigrants by making an exclusion on the basis of religion.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Watford's Mariappa shocked after positive COVID-19 test

Watford defender Adrian Mariappa said he was shocked at testing positive for the coronavirus, having strictly followed Britains social distancing guidelines and not shown any symptoms. The Premier League said on Tuesday that six people from...

U.S. targets Iran's interior minister in latest sanctions -Treasury Dept

The United States has sanctioned Irans interior minister in its latest action against Tehran, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasurys website on Wednesday.The fresh round of U.S. sanctions targeted nine individuals, including Ira...

Cummins accepts risk of using saliva but says cricket need alternate option to shine ball

Australias premier fast bowler Pat Cummins while accepting the health risk associated with the usage of saliva urged games custodians to come out with an alternate option to strike a balance between bat and ball. Cummins said applying sweat...

Rahul to jointly launch Kisan Nyay scheme in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarhs new Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, which will be launched on Thursday, will benefit 19 lakh farmers and help increase the area under cultivation, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. He said the aim of the scheme is to help fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020