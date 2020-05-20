France warns Israel against partial annexation of West Bank

A partial annexation of the West Bank by Israel would be a serious violation, and France is working with European partners to come up with a joint action plan for prevention and reprisal should Israel make such a move, France's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

"For the past few days we have held several video conferences with European colleagues ... with a view to deciding on a joint preventive action and eventually a reprisal if such a decision were taken," Jean-Yves Le Drian said at a parliament hearing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said cabinet discussions will start in July over extending Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, as was mooted under U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.