China complains to U.S. about planned Taiwan arms sale

China complains to U.S. about planned Taiwan arms saleReuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-05-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 12:57 IST
China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it had lodged "solemn representations" with the United States to complain about a planned U.S. sale of advanced torpedoes to Chinese-claimed Taiwan.
China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing in Beijing.
