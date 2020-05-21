Left Menu
Active shooter at Texas naval air station 'neutralized' -U.S. Navy

Reuters | Updated: 21-05-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 18:58 IST
Active shooter at Texas naval air station 'neutralized' -U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy said on Thursday an active shooter at its Corpus Christi naval air station in Texas had been "neutralized," with one security force member injured in the events that unfolded in the early morning hours.

"Naval Security Forces at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning," said the U.S. Navy Information Office in a statement. "The shooter has been neutralized. One Security Force member is injured," it said, without providing details.

The station itself said in a post on Facebook that the station remained on lockdown and the scene was not "clear," urging personnel not to move around unless cleared to do so. The local police department on its Facebook page said that both gates to the base were shut and asked residents to "avoid the area entirely."

At the same time, Texas A&M University, located nearby, asked any students on campus to remain indoors and away from windows. The Navy said the Naval Criminal Investigative Service was en route and that state and local law enforcement was on the scene. Late last year, a Saudi gunman killed three U.S. sailors in an attack at the Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida, just days after a U.S. sailor shot three civilians at the historic Pearl Harbor military base in Hawaii, killing two of them before taking his own life.

