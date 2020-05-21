Left Menu
IMF encouraged by Argentina creditor talks -spokesman

Reuters | New York | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it is "encouraged" by the willingness to talk between Argentina and its creditors and hopes they reach an agreement that will put Argentina's economy in a sustainable path, the Fund's spokesman said. "We are encouraged by the willingness of both sides to continue discussions to reach an agreement," said Gerry Rice, director of the communications department at the IMF, in a scheduled press conference.

"I don't want to speculate here on the outcome of those negotiations," he said. Rice said the IMF is in "active and constructive dialogue" with Argentine authorities but discussions have not started on a new fund-supported program.

"I do not today have a timeline on possible next steps," he said.

