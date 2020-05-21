Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs Delhi govt to give 1kg pulses per family under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:44 IST
HC directs Delhi govt to give 1kg pulses per family under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Delhi government to provide one kg pulses to every eligible family in accordance with the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for three months. A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, also asked the AAP government to ensure that all Fair Price Shops shall display information regarding entitlement of food grains in accordance with the provisions of Targeted Public Distribution System (control) order, 2015.

“This court directs that respondent (Delhi government) shall provide pulses (1 kg per family) in accordance with PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojaja for a period of three months with effect from May 16,” the bench said. The high court passed the order on a plea by Ramya Kutty seeking direction to the authorities to ensure proper distribution of pulses under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package or PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana or any other applicable scheme to residents of Delhi as per their entitlement.

The petitioner told the court that subsequent to the filing of the petition, the Delhi government has started distributing pulses as per the scheme with effect from May 16. He, however, raised a grievance that the distribution of pulses, that is one kg per family, should have commenced with effect from April 1, in accordance with the scheme. He also contended that the Fair Price Shops are not displaying information regarding entitlement of food grains in accordance with provisions of the Targeted Public Distribution System (Control) Order, 2015.

The Delhi government, in its status report, told the court that distribution of pulses under the scheme for the month of April could not be made due to quality issues of supplies of pulses with NAFED. Now, with replacement of stock with good quality pulses at all concerned Fair Price Shops, the distribution of pulses for the month of April was started on May 16, it said.

The status report added that in two days, May 16 and 17, dal has already been distributed to 1,71,865 households and distribution of pulses for the months of May and June will be taken up subsequently after the distribution for April..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

13 workers die in Bangladesh road accident

A speeding truck loaded with iron bars overturned Thursday in heavy rain after its driver apparently lost control, killing 13 passengers in northern Bangladesh, police said. The truck was travelling from Dhaka and the dead were day laborers...

Cyclone kills at least 82 in India and Bangladesh, flooding lowlands

The most powerful cyclone to strike eastern India and Bangladesh in over a decade killed at least 82 people, officials said, as rescue teams scoured devastated coastal villages on Thursday, hampered by torn down power lines and widespread f...

Britain signs deals for 10 million antibody tests from Roche and Abbott

Britain will buy 10 million coronavirus antibody tests from Roche and Abbott and will roll them out to health workers from next week, health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday. The antibody tests - also known as serology tests - show wh...

Critical to strengthen indigenous production of diagnostic supplies: ICMR

The ICMR has stressed that it is critical to strengthen indigenous production of diagnostic material to ensure uninterrupted availability as there is a global shortfall of these supplies with the COVID-19 pandemic expanding. During the i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020